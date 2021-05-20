© Instagram / kids cartoon





Rugrats Reboot: Popular Kids Cartoon Is Getting A Revival With Its Original Cast and Black Lives Matter: Paw Patrol kids cartoon under fire for portraying police positively





Black Lives Matter: Paw Patrol kids cartoon under fire for portraying police positively and Rugrats Reboot: Popular Kids Cartoon Is Getting A Revival With Its Original Cast





Last News:

Capitals lose steam in overtime periods and fall 3-2 to Bruins.

How to get Rambo and John McClane in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Officers involved in 2020 tractor trailer pursuit among those receiving Law Day Observance & Criminal Justice awards.

Beatrice’s baby news being revealed on Meghan and Harry’s anniversary is no coincidence.

House Backs Commission on Jan. 6 Riot Over GOP Objections.

Stocks, Futures Weather Focus on Risk of Fed Taper: Markets Wrap.

8 inmates at a San Diego County jail hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl.

HB 6551: Connecticut's take on environmental justice: A step in the right direction.

McComb Village Council votes on future of K9.

A guide to new rules on masks, distancing.