© Instagram / action movies 2018





15 best action movies 2018 and New action movies 2018









Last News:

Technology friend or foe? Pandemic tech use has affected our physical -- and mental health.

Arizona's summertime's comin' — and drowning danger.

Employment growth in Connecticut is sluggish, but these six industries are adding jobs.

Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the Inland Northwest.

Cabinet secretaries Marcia Fudge and Pete Buttigieg tout infrastructure spending at hearing chaired by Ohio’s.

Call of Duty, Rambo, and Die Hard Come Together in Epic Action Heroes Crossover.

Southwest says flights are more full and fares are rising.

Gigi Hadid holds baby Khai close and passionately kisses beau Zayn Malik.

Chelsea and Leicester charged by Football Association for brawl during Premier League clash which saw...

Lawmakers spar over requirements to wear mask on House floor.

Girl, 11, who fought off kidnapper said she smeared blue 'slime' on him to help police.

Robles sitting out, but X-rays on ankle negative.