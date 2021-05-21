© Instagram / Diane Kruger





Andra Day, Diane Kruger, and Taylor Russell “Attended” the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Party and Norman Reedus Gets a Manicure From His and Diane Kruger’s 2-Year-Old Daughter





Norman Reedus Gets a Manicure From His and Diane Kruger’s 2-Year-Old Daughter and Andra Day, Diane Kruger, and Taylor Russell «Attended» the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Party





Last News:

Washington and Lee University class performs aerial dance.

Berkeley father who waved gun at bus driver and students gets 5-year prison term.

JMC Group and Exeter Aerospace Announce Exclusive Supplier Agreement.

Lamar Odom on His Journey Through the NBA, Addiction, and Being Reborn.

Christian Taylor, Olympic triple jump champion and Tokyo favorite, ruptures achilles.

Republicans have downplayed the US Capitol riot violence. The evidence paints a different picture.

Amid corona depression and rising suicide, a college student sets up chat site.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a train in Long Beach.

Nelson cyclists George Bennett and Niamh Fisher-Black on podiums in Europe.

UNE grad hired full-time by NFL's Buffalo Bills.

Live updates as cars torched and sent freewheeling down hill in major disturbance in Mayhill, Swansea.

Canadian court finds Iran liable for downed Ukrainian plane.