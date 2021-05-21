© Instagram / nathan fillion





‘The Rookie’: Nathan Fillion on the Finale’s ‘WHAT?!’ Moment and Nolan’s New Lady and A conversation with actor Nathan Fillion from The Rookie





A conversation with actor Nathan Fillion from The Rookie and ‘The Rookie’: Nathan Fillion on the Finale’s ‘WHAT?!’ Moment and Nolan’s New Lady





Last News:

Israel and Palestinian militants agree ceasefire.

Most Uber and Lyft drivers will have to transition to electric vehicles in this decade, California declares.

COVID-19 in Illinois updates: Here’s what’s happening Thursday.

Nervous retail and grocery workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies.

When to see the 'flower' supermoon and catch the total lunar eclipse.

Amarillo crews working a water main break at Coulter and Fairway.

Texas State notebook: Bobcats add 14th, 15th, 16th transfers for football.

Alberta records 812 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 more deaths.

Lawrence, New Bedford Considered High-Risk For COVID-19.

Anaheim Teacher Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports, and Weather.

How Nikola Jokic, the «best player in the league,» took on more after Jamal Murray’s injury.

Fire In Revere Engulfs Multiple Homes On Endicott Avenue.