© Instagram / bride and prejudice





Did you know Vivek Oberoi was first choice for a role in Bride and Prejudice? and Namrata Shirodkar shares pic from last day of Bride and Prejudice shoot with Aishwarya Rai and the whole crew





Namrata Shirodkar shares pic from last day of Bride and Prejudice shoot with Aishwarya Rai and the whole crew and Did you know Vivek Oberoi was first choice for a role in Bride and Prejudice?





Last News:

Khan Family and Jaguars Foundation make $1 million commitment.

Who can and can’t go maskless? Amid confusion and mixed messages, here’s where things stand in Seattle area.

Colorado Springs weather: Bouts of rain Friday and Saturday, sunshine to follow.

New Airline Breeze Airways to Fly in and Out of Bradley Airport.

Middlebury Boys and Girls Club receives grant for STEAM education.

Ron Darling, Frank Viola and NCAA baseball's greatest game ever, 40 years on.

DC Public Library To Allow Indoor Browsing And Seating In June.

Chamber Contributes to Breakthrough Deal on COVID-19 Restrictions and State Budget Negotiations.

‘All Aboard!’: Broadmoor Manitou And Pikes Peak Cog Railway Once Again Makes Its Way To Summit.

The Long View: The Story of a Song and a President's Second Farewell — MARIST CIRCLE.

Senior sports leagues for bowling, bocce and horseshoe are available for registration.