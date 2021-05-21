© Instagram / animal house





John Landis regrets using Confederate flag in Animal House scene and The Short Life and Tragic Death of the Comic Genius Behind 'Animal House' and 'Caddyshack'





John Landis regrets using Confederate flag in Animal House scene and The Short Life and Tragic Death of the Comic Genius Behind 'Animal House' and 'Caddyshack'





Last News:

The Short Life and Tragic Death of the Comic Genius Behind 'Animal House' and 'Caddyshack' and John Landis regrets using Confederate flag in Animal House scene

Agriculture and Forestry Coalition Moves to Defend Gray Wolf Delisting.

A defining moment for ExxonMobil's biggest shareholders — and for the climate.

Race and Research America Today.

Women's amateur soccer preview: Rochester United FC has a new coach and a positive vibe.

They gave birth and love their children. And they want to remind you 'not all pregnant people are women.'.

Russian wildfires and tropospheric ozone pollution over Northern Tibetan Plateau.

Inside and out: 3 champion ingredients to fight inflammation.

ProducePay raises $43MM in Series C equity funding – Produce Blue Book.

Editorial: Long lost principals and memories of the loop.

Wolves' Nuno Espirito Santo to leave club at end of season.

AvaSure Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs and Heritage Group.

Nio, Xpeng And Li Auto: How Do Chinese EV Stocks Compare?