© Instagram / blair witch project





Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2021, From ‘Blair Witch Project’ to ‘50 First Dates’ and 'An incredible experience': 'Blair Witch Project' filmmaker is back for more with new horror stories





Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2021, From ‘Blair Witch Project’ to ‘50 First Dates’ and 'An incredible experience': 'Blair Witch Project' filmmaker is back for more with new horror stories





Last News:

'An incredible experience': 'Blair Witch Project' filmmaker is back for more with new horror stories and Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2021, From ‘Blair Witch Project’ to ‘50 First Dates’

Israel-Gaza cease-fire holds, but it's a fragile peace as both sides dubiously claim success.

PG&E and CFF join together to fund Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Debuts A Whole New Look And Feel For Its 30th Anniversary.

Wayne Brady talks 'Game of Talents,' commercials, and more.

Daimler Disagrees With Tesla's Elon Musk, Volkswagen's Diess on Battery EV Focus.

Biden Administration Orders Improvements to Cybersecurity and Federal Networks Amid Cyberattacks.

EPHS has first choir and band concert in 14 months.

Research Roundup: Explaining Rare Immune Response in Children with COVID-19 and More.

Why Tahoe officials closed 2 boat ramps and are concerned for the summer season.

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/21/21: Joe Rizzo, Eduardo Rodríguez, and Jacob deGrom.

Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea (MFDS) Authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine.

Barry Diller says Netflix won the streaming war years ago and no one else will be able to compete.