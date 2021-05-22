© Instagram / christian bale movies





Christian Bale movies: 12 greatest films, ranked worst to best, including ‘The Fighter,’ ‘Batman,’ ‘American Hustle,’ ‘Empire of the Sun’ and Top 10 Christian Bale Movies





Top 10 Christian Bale Movies and Christian Bale movies: 12 greatest films, ranked worst to best, including ‘The Fighter,’ ‘Batman,’ ‘American Hustle,’ ‘Empire of the Sun’





Last News:

What's all the racket? Lakelands residents love tennis and its health benefits.

Avalanche vs. Blues.

Reader comments on political climate.

PROPERTY TRANSFERS:.

Barrasso, Lummis criticize Jan. 6 commission.

Floorball team preps for Special Olympics World Games.

Dharmendra's black and white picture reveals actor's struggling days.

Northwood, Woodbridge, Segerstrom and Fullerton baseball teams win.

Tommy Tackles Semifinal Programming.

State tax revenue estimates soar.

The Players' Ring And 3S Artspace Present The New England Premiere Of 'Tarrytown'.

Duke's King embraces being role model as Black woman AD.