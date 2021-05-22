© Instagram / deepwater horizon movie





Deepwater Horizon movie review: Mark Wahlberg plays saviour in this disaster drama and BP says Deepwater Horizon movie “not an accurate portrayal of events”





BP says Deepwater Horizon movie «not an accurate portrayal of events» and Deepwater Horizon movie review: Mark Wahlberg plays saviour in this disaster drama





Last News:

Mayo's new research lab promises 'medicine of the future'.

Aramco And Siemens Team Up To Take On Cybercrime.

McDowell ROTC Students Prepare for Memorial Day.

North Carolina mother arrested and charged with murder in death of daughter.

New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out.

Grandmother arrested for drunk driving with toddler on her lap and bottle of vodka in car.

Preventing the next human influenza pandemic: Celebrating 10 years of the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework.

K-State Polytechnic faculty member wins award.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: LIVE Stream Online and Results (40-35).

Family and friends roll through to celebrate Gandhi Barksdale's 90th birthday.

WWE's New Funko Pops Include Roman Reigns, Asuka, Rey Mysterio, and More.

Couple hopes to create sonic connection.