© Instagram / black sabbath





Black Sabbath 'Panicked' When They Heard About Randy Rhoads Crash and How Black Sabbath's Opening 'Bar Band' Turned Out to be Van Halen





Black Sabbath 'Panicked' When They Heard About Randy Rhoads Crash and How Black Sabbath's Opening 'Bar Band' Turned Out to be Van Halen





Last News:

How Black Sabbath's Opening 'Bar Band' Turned Out to be Van Halen and Black Sabbath 'Panicked' When They Heard About Randy Rhoads Crash

OSAA Softball roundup: Tigers and Columbians advance to state final.

Adios, Aguero! Man City legend and Premier League's greatest foreign striker set for final farewell.

Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile's long-awaited Goat Rodeo reunion slated for Aug. 15.

Vols Take the Series in Columbia 5-4 to Close Out the Regular Season.

Warm and bright conditions stick around a little longer.

The Woman in the Window: The ending explained and all your questions answered.

National Champion Alyssa Jerome joins the broadcast at the Cardinal and White Spring Game.

NBA roundup: Bucks start playoffs with overtime win against Heat.

The Cavs can get more out of Jarrett Allen by embracing his potential.

Virgin Galactic rocket ship ascends from New Mexico.

VASJ’s Jordon Dean wins record-setting 400, joins Perry’s Javin Richards, Hawken’s Makayla White, Ella Gilson.

Three up, three down: FSU baseball wins slugfest to salvage series at NC State.