© Instagram / after earth





Five Weird Future Predictions in 'After Earth' and Five Weird Future Predictions in 'After Earth'





Five Weird Future Predictions in 'After Earth' and Five Weird Future Predictions in 'After Earth'





Last News:

Five Weird Future Predictions in 'After Earth' and Five Weird Future Predictions in 'After Earth'

Wharton man arrested in Morris Township on assault and weapons charges.

Obituary: Paul Wesley Stevens.

I’ve met a good man so why am I drawn back to one who treats me terribly?

BizBeat: Renee's Tea & Treasures offers relaxing escape.

Hosmer, Padres beat Mariners 6-4 for 8th straight win.

Serious inflation is coming and the time to start addressing it is now.

Florida tops Baylor 4-1, wins first national championship in program history.

SB: Cowgirls Season Comes To An End On Day 2 Of NCAA Regionals.

Wharton man arrested in Morris Township on assault and weapons charges.

Roanoke Police on the scene of a domestic violence incident.