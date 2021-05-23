© Instagram / danish girl





The Danish Girl musical workshop announces cast and creative team and Alicia Vikander deserved her Oscar for Ex Machina, not The Danish Girl





Alicia Vikander deserved her Oscar for Ex Machina, not The Danish Girl and The Danish Girl musical workshop announces cast and creative team





Last News:

Picture Perfect: Krul Lake Is Refilled And Open.

Sign Up for the Golf Golf Tournament and Support Red Bank's Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County.

Mr. and Mrs. Cook will celebrate 50th anniversary.

Thomas: Liberty and justice for all.

Brooklyn man allegedly attempted to torch synagogue and Jewish school, court documents say.

‘SNL Weekend Update Addresses Matt Gaetz and Marilyn Manson Scandal – Deadline.

Black fungus infection: Causes, symptoms, treatment and prevention.

NBA roundup: Top trio leads Nets to win over Celtics.

Court transparency key to justice.

This Keto Pizza Made From Scratch Is Guilt-Free And Loaded With All Things Yummy.

Fosbinder: Republicans, truth and Trump.