© Instagram / sex and the city movie





Katie Price admits she auditioned for part in second Sex and the City movie as the 'hot nanny' and Am I The Only One Who Loves … the Sex and the City Movies?





Katie Price admits she auditioned for part in second Sex and the City movie as the 'hot nanny' and Am I The Only One Who Loves … the Sex and the City Movies?





Last News:

Am I The Only One Who Loves … the Sex and the City Movies? and Katie Price admits she auditioned for part in second Sex and the City movie as the 'hot nanny'

Explosion And Fire Reported Near Esfahan, Central Iran.

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2021 Playoffs NBA.

Jamestown Native, Restaurateur Running For Pa. Governor.

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea may have already found Thiago Silva's long-term successor.

Car drives into crowd in China, killing five.

WW3 warning: China confident it can 'do what it wants' and set to spark global nuclear war.

The gifted and humble Bristol Rovers talent compared to Ollie Watkins and heading to Aston Villa.

BOBBY HARRISON: Supreme Court relies on literal reading to reach initiative ruling.

The Reconstruction of Garrett Richards.

Even on easier Ocean Course, low scores elusive at PGA.

Liverpool training photos: Firmino slides in on coach, teenage colossus spotted.