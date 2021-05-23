© Instagram / close movie





Gov Newsom Orders Los Angeles and 18 More Counties to Close Movie Theaters for At Least 3 Weeks and Del Close movie: ‘Pitch Perfect’ writer set to direct film on Chicago improv gurus





Del Close movie: ‘Pitch Perfect’ writer set to direct film on Chicago improv gurus and Gov Newsom Orders Los Angeles and 18 More Counties to Close Movie Theaters for At Least 3 Weeks





Last News:

AP PHOTOS: Death and despair on Europe's African frontier.

Sierra Cross and Kevin Rocque.

A visual history of space-age fashion.

The next war scares me even more, and it's not against Hezbollah or Iran.

India battles fatal fungal threat as virus deaths near 300K.

Blueprint for a successful retirement.

Bassitt shines, A’s hit 3 homers in 6-2 win over Angels.

LEADING OFF: Yanks' dominant pitching, Rays get rookie boost.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch, Live Streaming Details.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a habit of trying to rewrite history.

Eurotunnel forced to come up with second link between France and UK.

NNPC makes N209.54 billion from oil and gas exports, domestic sales in January.