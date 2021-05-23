© Instagram / hero movie





Rishab Shetty Injured In Fire Accident On The Sets Of Hero Movie and HERO movie to be aired on Showtime





HERO movie to be aired on Showtime and Rishab Shetty Injured In Fire Accident On The Sets Of Hero Movie





Last News:

Study highlights need to prevent spread of plant pandemics.

India’s national carrier says hack leaked data of passengers.

Softball vs Texas State on 5/22/2021.

Sunday quiz: on scientific names of animals.

Vehicle catches fire after crash on Wellington motorway, driver seriously hurt.

Tottenham ‘actively working’ on deal to appoint Edin Terzic report claims.

Sama calls on govt to open more COVID-19 vaccine sites.

Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 30, eases curbs on long-haul buses.

Six-bedroom ship on sale for £595k in East London that's used for fashion shoots.

Class 12 Board Exams Live Updates: GOM Meeting Begins; Ministers Discuss 12th, Entrance Exams.