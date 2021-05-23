© Instagram / blair witch project





Stephen King Explains Why The Blair Witch Project Scared The Heck Out Of Him and How ‘The Blair Witch Project’ manages to scare without showing anything supernatural





How ‘The Blair Witch Project’ manages to scare without showing anything supernatural and Stephen King Explains Why The Blair Witch Project Scared The Heck Out Of Him





Last News:

Weather: Warm and muggy with T-storm action.

FATV-LTV Weekly Schedule Highlights.

Wallace: Pensacola's college baseball programs emerge from COVID doldrums as champions.

Golden girls Robinson and Applegate round off Europeans in style.

WATCH LIVE: 2021 AFLW Fairest and Best.

Mauricio Pochettino and Jesus Perez pay tribute after passing of former Spurs colleague.

Spread Eagle gets a new lease of life, inside and out.

Rain, rain go away: Windsor and Newton Abbot call Monday inspections.

Posh fans say who they want to sign and sell! ‘Please don’t sell Dembele and JCH, but do try and sign Jerry Yates, Alex Pritchard and Morgan Rogers’.

Aiken Center for the Arts: Annual show by Aiken Artist Guild on display.

Police, family and friends in urgent hunt for 'vulnerable' Amanda.

Yardley Subway worker 'racially abused, threatened with knife and punched in head in robbery bid'.