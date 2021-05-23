© Instagram / a goofy movie





A Goofy Movie Fans Celebrate Film’s Anniversary and Underdogs: How A Goofy Movie Became Disney’s Most Unlikely Sleeper Hit





Underdogs: How A Goofy Movie Became Disney’s Most Unlikely Sleeper Hit and A Goofy Movie Fans Celebrate Film’s Anniversary





Last News:

The cicadas are coming — and foodies are getting ready to feast.

Betty Heath: Scholarships and computers.

7 best jogging strollers of 2021, according to experts.

Netflix is adding 23 new movies and shows this week.

Reactions, predictions and more from the Arizona Cardinals 2021 NFL schedule.

The best (and worst) Mass Effect Legendary Edition party members.

Why Kris Bryant could be the MVP of this summer's MLB trade deadline.

Don’t profit from tragedy, and other leadership lessons for Gov. Cuomo (Editorial Board Opinion).

Win some free Steelers swag with the BTSC and BreakingT contest.

Knoxville Baseball And Softball Throws Out First Pitches Monday Night.

Sarasota teachers honored for 'ripple effect' by Barancik Foundation.