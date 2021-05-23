© Instagram / hot movie





Quiz: If you can identify these hot movie guys, you're a true thirsty 2000s girl and An Ode to the Hot Movie Dads of 2018





Quiz: If you can identify these hot movie guys, you're a true thirsty 2000s girl and An Ode to the Hot Movie Dads of 2018





Last News:

An Ode to the Hot Movie Dads of 2018 and Quiz: If you can identify these hot movie guys, you're a true thirsty 2000s girl

Coastal Home and Garden Show celebrates 33 years of helping the community.

Winners and losers in the mini-war between Israel and Hamas.

A year of pain, reckoning in Oregon -- and in some cases, results.

People and plants: Tisane or tea?

Why Colgan's Matthew Staton and Forest Park's Sherry Saeed are friends first, tennis rivals second.

Letter to Birdland.

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash speak.

SF Giants prospect Ryan Murphy discusses hot start, draft, and more.

Suspect shot and killed after firing on Red Bud police; officer wounded but released from hospital.

Washington Nationals’ Josh Harrison makes first start in center field and it’s grand...

TV tonight: ‘American Idol’ crowns its newest champion.

Biden's Plans Face Youngstown Test That Defeated Trump and Obama.