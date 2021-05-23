© Instagram / scary movie 4





Scary Movie 4: Frightfully Funny and Anna Faris is back and blonde in ''Scary Movie 4''





Scary Movie 4: Frightfully Funny and Anna Faris is back and blonde in ''Scary Movie 4''





Last News:

Anna Faris is back and blonde in ''Scary Movie 4'' and Scary Movie 4: Frightfully Funny

From Texas to Chelsea for a special Memorial Day weekend wedding.

Congo volcano leaves smouldering wreckage but major city spared.

Recap From Last Week: Loxahatchee Road Improvements, Coral Springs Home Sales, And More News.

Illinois' political muscle withers with shrinking population.

West Ham vs Southampton: Lukasz Fabianski and Jarrod Bowen return as Said Benrahma dropped.

Premier League race for Europe LIVE! West Ham, Tottenham, Everton and Arsenal latest scores and updates.

Man City 2-0 Everton LIVE goal and score updates as De Bruyne and Jesus strike early.

Drought-stricken western U.S. set to be hit with dangerous fire season.

Feature: The Story Of The Game Genie, The Cheat Device Nintendo Tried (And Failed) To Kill.

Leicester City vs Tottenham live: Latest score as Vardy nets penalty after VAR check.

In Kathmandu, a threat to democracy.

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd updates plus Harry Kane latest.