© Instagram / paddington 2





Paddington 2 the ‘Greatest Film Ever’? Giving any film that tag is not worth the effort and ‘Paddington 2’ Just Knocked Out a 1940’s Classic to Claim Best-Movie of All Time Status





‘Paddington 2’ Just Knocked Out a 1940’s Classic to Claim Best-Movie of All Time Status and Paddington 2 the ‘Greatest Film Ever’? Giving any film that tag is not worth the effort





Last News:

Kempner grandmother has run 5K and other races in all 50 states; now seeks to run a half-marathon in each state.

Despite results, Petrides football coach Dave Olah is happy to be back on the sidelines.

Washington governor criticized over climate bill veto.

Berlin night clubber drinks and waits for a better time.

Who Killed Sara? season 3: Cast, release date, plot and episodes.

Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario reports 1,691 new cases of COVID-19; Ontarians aged 12 and up can book vaccines through the provincial system starting Sunday.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE.

New, improved oil and gas bill will not escape scrutiny.

'Virgin River': Fans Aren't Sure Jack and Mel Will Make It.

Scott Redding: I took a gamble and it paid off for a win.

NJ This Week: Expect COVID Changes As Memorial Day Weekend Comes.

Covid-19 Ireland cases today update as 438 new infections confirmed and pubs set return date demand.