© Instagram / classic movies





Eight classic movies turning 50 this year (and where you can watch them) and Tampa Theatre brings back summer series of classic movies





Tampa Theatre brings back summer series of classic movies and Eight classic movies turning 50 this year (and where you can watch them)





Last News:

2,500 people showed up to a Huntington Beach party that devolved into violence and vandalism, police say.

Premier League final day: Liverpool joy, Kane helps Chelsea into top four, Leicester woe.

Seedings, opening games for OC teams in CIF girls and boys lacrosse championships.

Flawless Verstappen dominant as Mercedes and Ferrari drop the ball at Monaco GP.

FIA post-race press conference.

Rodgers 'hugely disappointed' as Leicester fall short.

Mottarone: Cable car falls on Italian mountain and tumbles down slope, killing at least 14 people.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi pack on the PDA and get cosy with Tessa Thompson after all-night party.

Pep Guardiola cries as Sergio Aguero breaks Wayne Rooney record and bows out with 184 Premier League goals...

WATCH: NYC Mayor DeBlasio And NYPD Chief Visits Boro Park Following String Of Hate Crimes.

CBS Sports tabs UF as next best bet title contender, Kaiir Elam as player to watch.

Amtrak resuming full rail service across Illinois.