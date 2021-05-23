© Instagram / 13 hours





OmniSource industrial fire on Indianapolis' west side is out after 13 hours, officials say and Wreck closes U.S. 21 on mountain for about 13 hours





OmniSource industrial fire on Indianapolis' west side is out after 13 hours, officials say and Wreck closes U.S. 21 on mountain for about 13 hours





Last News:

Wreck closes U.S. 21 on mountain for about 13 hours and OmniSource industrial fire on Indianapolis' west side is out after 13 hours, officials say

Maryland reports 244 new COVID cases, 17 deaths as positivity rates and hospitalizations continue to decline.

Weather: Heat and humidity, followed by a more comfortable weekend.

NASCAR at COTA live race updates, results, highlights from the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix.

21 die in Chinese ultramarathon suddenly struck by plunging temperatures, wind and hail.

After Stumbling to the Finish Line, Liverpool Clinches Champions League Place.

Tiger Dining Announces Summer Hours of Operation and New Dining Plans for the Fall.

Lawmakers worry the toxic atmosphere on Capitol Hill will follow them home, raising safety concerns.

Woman, man and child shot on Birmingham's east side.

Newsom caught between key Democratic blocs on oil setbacks.

3 observations after Harris sensational in Sixers' Game 1 win over Wizards.

Belarus activist arrested after fighter jet intercepts his Ryanair flight.

Work week weather: Sunny and hot start, with storms possible starting mid-week.