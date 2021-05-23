© Instagram / dr strangelove





The week in audio: Dance Divas; Atomic: How Dr Strangelove Exploded Pop Culture; Decode and Stanley Kubrick masterpiece ‘Dr Strangelove’: A fitting reminder of comedic value in the face of adversity





Stanley Kubrick masterpiece ‘Dr Strangelove’: A fitting reminder of comedic value in the face of adversity and The week in audio: Dance Divas; Atomic: How Dr Strangelove Exploded Pop Culture; Decode





Last News:

Tobias Harris’ and Joel Embiid’s combined 67 points propel Sixers to 125-118 Game 1 victory over Washington W.

WATCH: Phil Mickelson holes out from sandy area for epic birdie in must-see shot at PGA Championship 2021.

Mavericks.

Huskers Win 2021 Big Ten Title with 9-0 Victory.

'Carry the Load' makes its way through town, honoring fallen military and 1st responders.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game 2: Live stream info, watch NBA playoffs online, TV channel, odds, start time.

Italian cable car crash kills 14 people, child seriously hurt.

Ask Amy: A loving husband rejects unhelpful ‘help’.

Prince William Meets a 96-Year-Old Admirer During a Visit to Edinburgh.

Something was found purring inside a Precinct 4 constable's patrol car and it wasn't the engine.

Congo volcano leaves death and smoking wreckage, but major city spared.

Phil Neville slams Inter Miami performance in loss to Chicago Fire FC.