Sam Heughan Just Showed Off His Ripped Biceps in a Sweaty Post-Workout Selfie and Outlander star Sam Heughan urges fans to respect historic sites
© Instagram / Sam Heughan

Sam Heughan Just Showed Off His Ripped Biceps in a Sweaty Post-Workout Selfie and Outlander star Sam Heughan urges fans to respect historic sites


By: Samantha Thompson
2021-05-24 00:39:09

Outlander star Sam Heughan urges fans to respect historic sites and Sam Heughan Just Showed Off His Ripped Biceps in a Sweaty Post-Workout Selfie


Last News:

334 new presumed and confirmed Covid19 cases and 4 new deaths today in Oregon.

In Memoriam: Ally Sidloski (2000-2021).

Charlotte, NC chefs share the history of African foodways.

The Milwaukee Bucks' starters have built up for big minutes in playoff run.

George Floyd's Family Holds Rally, March in Brother's Memory.

Bitcoin-related stocks to watch on Monday and how they fared last week.

Editorial: This year, let's do more than ever to protect children, pets from hot cars.

3 injured in multivehicle I-44 crash.

Atalanta 0-2 AC Milan: Rossoneri secure Champions League return and second place.

Chicago White Sox swept by New York Yankees.

Premier League hits and misses: Farewell Sergio Aguero, Liverpool's second chance, Arsenal's glimpse of future.

  TOP