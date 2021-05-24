Monica Bellucci Coming to Sofia to Shoot New Film and 5 Red Carpet Looks That You Loved The Most: Salma Hayek Vs Monica Bellucci Vs Nicole Kidman
By: Abigail Jackson
2021-05-24 00:55:10
5 Red Carpet Looks That You Loved The Most: Salma Hayek Vs Monica Bellucci Vs Nicole Kidman and Monica Bellucci Coming to Sofia to Shoot New Film
PHOTOS: Wet and wild >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News.
Opinion/Huntley and Finn: Tackling the complex causes of gun violence.
NBA Playoffs: Scuffle in Lakers and Suns Game.
REVIEW: Delicious New Tripleta and Yucca Fritta at Universal Studios Florida.
Harris scores 37, leads 76ers past Wizards 125-118 in Game 1.
Monday Forecast: More heat, humidity with another round of storms on Monday.
Nets slow to heat up in Game 1, but still managed to burn Celtics.
Canton forming recreation advisory committee; recreation director sought.
Foley Square 'place where experiences of a son of Worcester will live on'.
Atlético Madrid Win La Liga and End Seven-Year Wait.
Intelligence on sick staff at Wuhan lab fuels debate on COVID-19 origin.