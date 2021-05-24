© Instagram / dollar movies





Dollar movies are back for the summer at this San Antonio-area chain and Is Netflix actually making the cultural equivalent of billion-dollar movies?





Is Netflix actually making the cultural equivalent of billion-dollar movies? and Dollar movies are back for the summer at this San Antonio-area chain





Last News:

‘Fortnite’ Game Developer and Apple Wrap Up Three-Week Trial.

Telfair County Man Arrested for Arson, Burglary.

Mid-Prairie Boys and Girls of Summer Start Season Monday.

Fairview Park, North Olmsted, Olmsted Falls and Olmsted Township hosting Memorial Day parades and remembrance.

PS5 restock update: Track today on Twitter, Walmart, Target and more.

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) Announces Three New Board Members: José Zeilstra; Kip Wright and Pat Shea.

Bob Dylan at 80: See his life and career in photos.

How the Intel $20B investment will transform Arizona economy.

Spice cabinet shortcut speeds up this Kurdish braise.

Schonfeld brings on Colin Lancaster in Build-out of New Discretionary Macro & Fixed Income Strategy.

Fernandes, Kane and the Premier League Team of the Season.

Somebody Recreated DOOM Eternal In Labo Garage VR, And It's Really Something.