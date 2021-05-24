© Instagram / 47 ronin





'47 Ronin' sequel script is finished, writer reveals. "I wrote two strong female leads" and Is a 47 Ronin Sequel Even Necessary?





'47 Ronin' sequel script is finished, writer reveals. «I wrote two strong female leads» and Is a 47 Ronin Sequel Even Necessary?





Last News:

Is a 47 Ronin Sequel Even Necessary? and '47 Ronin' sequel script is finished, writer reveals. «I wrote two strong female leads»

Daily Livestock and Dairy Commentary (5.24.21).

Big vaccine disparities persist as Multnomah County submits equity plan and opens up.

Monday, May 24, 2021: A warm and mostly cloudy day with rain and storm chances.

KeyCorp appoints James L. Waters General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Project Moonlight: Exploring Europe's plan to build a lunar telecoms and positioning network.

Wake Up & Save: How to get college and professional level courses for free.

Morrow County deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect.

Fantastic Four: Life Story Rewrites Reed Richards and Ben Grimm's Friendship.

Belmont's downtown capturing a nighttime crowd.

Africa Specialty Risks Launches Parametric Underwriting Division.