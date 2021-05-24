© Instagram / expendables





Why The Expendables 4 MUST Kill Off A Major Character and Why Scott Adkins Expendables 2 Fight Was So Disappointing





Why Scott Adkins Expendables 2 Fight Was So Disappointing and Why The Expendables 4 MUST Kill Off A Major Character





Last News:

Painting gnomes and having fun together at ROTD Crafter's Corner.

GF schools hope to replace and update camera system.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker will have around 30% more story and cutscenes than Shadowbringers.

Troika Media Group Acquires Crypto/NFT Platform Redeeem.

Tech Leads Gains in U.S. Stocks; Bitcoin Rebounds: Markets Wrap.

IPEMC decides to hold examinations of classes 10 and 12 after June 20.

Sondland sues Pompeo, U.S. for $1.8 million in legal fees: report.

Lions TEs coach: 'Plenty of meat still on the bone' for T.J. Hockenson after Pro Bowl season.

In Apple’s War On Developers, Users Are the Biggest Losers.

San Antonio police investigating shooting on Northeast Side.

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf of Pakistan.