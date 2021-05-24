Rambo 3: Who plays Colonel Trautman? What else has he been in? and Rambo 3’s Deleted Ending Would Have Dated Horribly

© Instagram / rambo 3





Last News:

Diet and brain training help middle-aged Phil Mickelson to major history.

How We'd Spec It: 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

Wolf Administration: LED Lighting Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Penn State Behrend's Knowledge Park, Bringing Nearly 100 New Jobs to Region.

'Such a bitter sweet and emotion decision': The Homeplace will not reopen.

Owning wild turtles in Vermont is illegal. Wildlife officials say leave them in nature.

LA Kings: Alex Laferriere earns team MVP and Offensive POTY honors.

NFL will review Eugene Chung's allegations of discrimation.

Massachusetts manufacturers discussed opportunities in the aerospace and defense region.

Tesla test vehicle spotted with lidar leads to rumors and confusion.

Parent Survival Guide: Swab test looks at mental health and genetics.

Sniffing dogs join coronavirus fight in various studies and trial programs.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Schaefer, Reedsburg's Schyvinck set for major NCAA events.