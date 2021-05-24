© Instagram / don jon





Don Jon Shipbuilding sees successful season as big ships leave docks for Lake Erie and USS COD sailing into Presque Isle Bay for repairs at Don Jon





USS COD sailing into Presque Isle Bay for repairs at Don Jon and Don Jon Shipbuilding sees successful season as big ships leave docks for Lake Erie





Last News:

Acting Chair Rebecca Slaughter and Chamber of Commerce Spar Over a New 13(b).

Air Force recruiting seeks to broaden applicant pool to find best and brightest.

Facebook, Twitter and Google could get fined under new Florida law.

Patriots begin offseason workouts: What to watch for during OTAs and minicamp.

Flint-area girls soccer players to watch entering the 2021 postseason.

Black Fungus cases seen in COVID and COVID-recovered patients.

Driving for 6: Adrian Martinez launches a podcast; Husker recruiting and current roster updates.

East Pole coffee and wine bar, iHeartMedia slated to open in Birmingham’s Parkside District.

Eugene Chung: NFL to review alleged discriminatory comments made to former Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles coach.

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

Oil Jumps 4% on Cocktail of Risk-on Trades and Memorial Day Bets By Investing.com.

Government advises Blackburn, Darwen and Burnley residents not to travel in and out of areas.