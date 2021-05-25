© Instagram / Bill Cosby





Fact Check-Bill Cosby has not been released from prison and Fact check: Video falsely claims Bill Cosby was released from prison





Fact check: Video falsely claims Bill Cosby was released from prison and Fact Check-Bill Cosby has not been released from prison





Last News:

Columbia City mayor: Explosion and fire 'certainly a terrible event'.

Military arrest Mali's president, prime minister and defence minister.

Should the Jaguars Swing Big and Pursue Julio Jones in a Trade?

Hogs rack up SEC awards, Van Horn and Kopps are major award winners.

COVID-19 cases and deaths maintain downhill slide in Pinellas.

Waterbury police ask for public's help in finding hit-and-run driver.

Oregon reports 284 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths.

Biden and Egypt’s El-Sisi Discuss Mideast Peace, Renaissance Dam.

'Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival' to bring West Virginia food and spirits vendors to Morgantown.

Stewardship and Communication Boost Appropriate Antibiotic Rx.

ATSG and DHL Agree to Four Additional 767 Leases.

Florida Names Tony Amato Gators Soccer Coach.