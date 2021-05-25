© Instagram / nathan fillion





Nathan Fillion talks "The Rookie" season finale, turning 50 and living his dreams and Remember When The Rookie Really *Was* the Rookie? Flash All the Way Back to Nathan Fillion's Television Debut as One Life to Live's Joey Buchanan — Plus, the Most Successful Soap Alumni in Primetime, Ranked





Nathan Fillion talks «The Rookie» season finale, turning 50 and living his dreams and Remember When The Rookie Really *Was* the Rookie? Flash All the Way Back to Nathan Fillion's Television Debut as One Life to Live's Joey Buchanan — Plus, the Most Successful Soap Alumni in Primetime, Ranked





Last News:

Remember When The Rookie Really *Was* the Rookie? Flash All the Way Back to Nathan Fillion's Television Debut as One Life to Live's Joey Buchanan — Plus, the Most Successful Soap Alumni in Primetime, Ranked and Nathan Fillion talks «The Rookie» season finale, turning 50 and living his dreams

Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report – May 24 – Mix 94.7 KMCH.

Apple’s Fortnite Trial Ends With Pointed Questions and a Toast to Popeyes.

Fort Wayne Parks and Rec community youth centers receive new kitchen upgrades.

Boylan and Masters receive John Templeton Foundation grant to study religion, spirituality, and health.

Apple Card Family is live, and it’s incredibly easy to add someone to your account.

World's Most Powerful DeLorean Rocks a 630-HP Kia V6 and a Porsche 911 Six-Speed Manual.

Detroit man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun charges.

Chinese envoy calls for measures to ensure safety and security of UN peacekeepers.

CDC looks for link between COVID-19 vaccination and heart inflammation.

Security Council stresses need to ensure safety and security of UN peacekeepers.

TikTok is promoting homophobic and transphobic content: report.