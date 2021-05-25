© Instagram / baptiste





Valour FC's Andrew Jean-Baptiste: 'You'll enjoy watching us this year' and Philadelphia Business Journal 40 Under 40, Class of 2021: Brian Baptiste





Valour FC's Andrew Jean-Baptiste: 'You'll enjoy watching us this year' and Philadelphia Business Journal 40 Under 40, Class of 2021: Brian Baptiste





Last News:

Philadelphia Business Journal 40 Under 40, Class of 2021: Brian Baptiste and Valour FC's Andrew Jean-Baptiste: 'You'll enjoy watching us this year'

Collins and Sun advance at NCAA Women's Tennis Doubles Championship.

Norwegian and Royal Caribbean submit plans to resume sailings from ports outside Florida.

Oregon State’s Cooper Hjerpe earns Pac-12 and national player of the week honors.

VA to host caregiver and family resource fair May 27.

Andrew Shearer sworn in as interim Springfield police chief.

Bronson announces transition team: Larry Baker and Craig Campbell to lead.

The Ark Royal: New tiki bar in Raleigh's Glenwood South district opens to high turnout.

Dr. James Heaps Taken Into Custody – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports, and Weather.

Search Is On For Missing Lake City Man.

What Rand Paul gets wrong on vaccines.

Lamar lands six on All-Southland Squad.

Cedar Rapids police issue citations for riding scooters, bikes on downtown sidewalks.