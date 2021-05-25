© Instagram / fantastic 4





Emily Blunt Shuts Down 'Fantastic 4' Rumors and Ryan Reynolds wants the cast of It's Always Sunny for a Fantastic 4 reboot





Emily Blunt Shuts Down 'Fantastic 4' Rumors and Ryan Reynolds wants the cast of It's Always Sunny for a Fantastic 4 reboot





Last News:

Ryan Reynolds wants the cast of It's Always Sunny for a Fantastic 4 reboot and Emily Blunt Shuts Down 'Fantastic 4' Rumors

Bed Bath & Beyond Executes A Simply Stunning Brand Makeover.

H.S. ROUNDUP: Quincy High girls lacrosse off to un-Presidented start.

Even Before Latest Probe, Feds Deeply Familiar With Minneapolis Police.

Points are plentiful as NFA boys, East Lyme girls clain ECC Division I track crowns.

Man changing friend’s flat tire shot by carjacker in West Lawn, police say.

Pakistan tells US it wants ties beyond Afghan cooperation.

AG says Tabuya and Prasad are grandstanding when they claim that govt does not want to talk about issues relating to COVID-19.

DNR identifies officer killed while on duty in collision involving semi north of Grand Rapids.

Springfield Police investigating serious 2-car crash on Boston Road.

Permitless carry legislation on its way to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

Large law enforcement presence reported on Honeysuckle Lake Drive.

Rockingham County deputies investigate deadly shooting along US 29 bypass.