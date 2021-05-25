'After Earth': Will Smith's worst summer opening in 20 years and 'After Earth': Will Smith's worst summer opening in 20 years
By: Jacob Johnson
2021-05-25 05:53:24
'After Earth': Will Smith's worst summer opening in 20 years and 'After Earth': Will Smith's worst summer opening in 20 years
'After Earth': Will Smith's worst summer opening in 20 years and 'After Earth': Will Smith's worst summer opening in 20 years
Grant’s Farm to host charity concert to benefit Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The 45 Best Fitness Gifts for Yogis, Runners, Cross-Training and Every Sweaty Workout.
Hawaiian Airlines is hiring ... and offering $2,000 sign-on bonuses.
UN nuclear watchdog and Iran extend monitoring deal for a month.
Girls Lacrosse: Results, links and featured coverage for Monday, May 24.
Export Row.
Disney Channel Sitcom -- NYT Crossword Clue.
Mother asks for state changes in identifying unknown victims after son dies alone following hit-and-run.
Backlash grows over 'unfair and confusing' HomeBuilder application process as hundreds miss out.
Probing the polls: staggered traffic and whether you'll ChooseCBR.
It's not just Arizona: Push to review 2020 ballots spreads.
Fishing Closure Enacted For Part Of Yampa River.