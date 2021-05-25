© Instagram / office christmas party





‘My parents told people I had been in a car crash’: readers’ office Christmas party disasters and Choose your own adventure: the office Christmas party





Choose your own adventure: the office Christmas party and ‘My parents told people I had been in a car crash’: readers’ office Christmas party disasters





Last News:

No. 10 Pitt Faces No. 6 North Carolina and No. 3 NC State in ACC Tournament Pool Play.

Independence primary and middle school closed Tuesday due to high temperatures.

Shared genetic architecture between COVID-19 severity and other health conditions.

LSU Narrowly Misses Match Play in NCAA Women's Golf Championship.

Three Amarillo College Board of Regents members sworn in during Monday's meeting.

OHS Girls Track And Field Celebrates Successful Season.

Grand Ledge sophomore's clutch hit makes the difference in Softball Classic win over Fowlerville.

Authorities investigate package containing ‘white powder’ sent to home of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

Cyclone Yaas becomes 'severe', alert in Bihar and Jharkhand: 10 points.

Texans can carry concealed handguns without permit under bill headed to governor.

Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines Found To Be Highly Effective Against New COVID-19 Variants.