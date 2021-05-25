© Instagram / new movies in theaters





New movies in theaters – Tom & Jerry, Minari and more! and This week's new movies in theaters: films that are scary, romantic, sad and silent





New movies in theaters – Tom & Jerry, Minari and more! and This week's new movies in theaters: films that are scary, romantic, sad and silent





Last News:

This week's new movies in theaters: films that are scary, romantic, sad and silent and New movies in theaters – Tom & Jerry, Minari and more!

Carolina, Nashville could use a breath — and breathing room.

Sustainability and climate change are one of the greatest challenges mankind has ever faced.

Wedding industry is rebounding with vaccinations and loosening of restrictions.

Faces to Follow: Dempsey Battin, Skye Ciccarelli and John Hoffman.

Opium and UMA Unveil DeFi Insurance for SpaceX Launches.

Epson Partners with National Geographic to Encourage Consumers and Businesses to Turn Down the Heat in the Fight against Climate Change.

Chill-Can developer strikes first by suing city.

Masks, social restrictions return to Australia's Melbourne after fresh outbreak.

ACC softball players honored for 2021 season.

Jokić won the series with 38 points and the Nuggets won the Blazers 128-109 series.

Schmidtke's GW hit in 8th propels Fairmont baseball to 6th straight win.

California officials take wait-and-see approach with Baffert.