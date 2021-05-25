© Instagram / hot tub time machine





Hot Tub Time Machine 3: Why It Won't Happen and Hot Tub Time Machine II superior to original





Hot Tub Time Machine 3: Why It Won't Happen and Hot Tub Time Machine II superior to original





Last News:

Hot Tub Time Machine II superior to original and Hot Tub Time Machine 3: Why It Won't Happen

A Ph.D. describes her career journey to industry and then back to academe (opinion).

Academic Minute: Employment and Health.

Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson on Billboard Music Awards 'curse'.

Student onboard the airliner forced down in Belarus was also detained.

Legal Intake and Triage: The Role of Automation and Self-Service.

Online brand vidaXL to Partner With Google Cloud on Data-Driven Growth Plans.

Alabama governor signs bill that prohibits vaccine passports.

As Palo Alto's waste goes abroad, city struggles to track its impact.

Community notebook.

Goldstein Investigates: Thieves Caught On Camera Stealing Catalytic Converters From LA City Yard.

Pilots and flight attendants reveal how passengers get on their nerves.

‘They’re Exhausted’: Sacramento Police Association Says Millions More Needed To Add Officers, Keep Community Safe.