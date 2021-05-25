© Instagram / elf movie





Elf Movie Trivia Quiz and International Delight Launches Elf Movie Inspired Holiday Decorating Kit





International Delight Launches Elf Movie Inspired Holiday Decorating Kit and Elf Movie Trivia Quiz





Last News:

The iPhone 13 might get a new battery, cameras and display.

Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire Bombers Appear Over Syria And They Could Be There To Stay.

Sacai and Tomo Koizumi Team Up on This Summer’s Most Over-the-Top Bag.

Worldwide Specialty Enzymes Industry to 2026.

Man beaten and kept in dog cage, police in West Virginia say.

Japan Data Center Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impacts, and Forecasts 2021-2026.

Tuition isn't free, and neither is emotional labor — A conversation with Pitt's departing Black Action Society president.

Post-lockdown visitors urged to respect Dumfries and Galloway.

It’s Going To Be An Incredibly Hot Tuesday And Here’s All The Details.

Germany hire Bayern Munich's Treble-winning Hansi Flick as manager.

Three dead in double homicide and suicide in McDonald.

Poland says finalising deal with Czechs to end mine dispute.