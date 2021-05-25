© Instagram / 3 idiots





Anushka Sharmas audition clip for Kareena Kapoors role in 3 Idiots goes viral and Sharman Joshi Birthday Special: From '3 Idiots' to 'Rang De Basanti'





Anushka Sharmas audition clip for Kareena Kapoors role in 3 Idiots goes viral and Sharman Joshi Birthday Special: From '3 Idiots' to 'Rang De Basanti'





Last News:

Sharman Joshi Birthday Special: From '3 Idiots' to 'Rang De Basanti' and Anushka Sharmas audition clip for Kareena Kapoors role in 3 Idiots goes viral

Child tax credit eligibility: Income rules, phase-out details and more.

The first Dutch boy with 'autism' — and the nun who cared for him.

Why May showers can lead to problems in and around your home.

WWDC 2021 could be a little awkward for Apple and developers.

Battle Flag Tavern, Brewed and Bottled opening this summer in Lewiston.

TG Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Ublituximab in Combination with UKONIQ.

Resolve Lands $60M to Expand its Embedded Billing Platform.

'Beefy King' and other fake firms got $7M in PPP loans from 1 lender: Report.

Nickel: 'There's a higher calling' in baseball for Kolten Wong, a proud son, proud father-to-be and proud Hawaiian.

Portugal travel guide: where to go, stay and eat.

Originalism, Divided.

China's Capital Controls & Crackdown on Conglomerates, the US Shift to Working from Home, and San Francisco's Historic Office Glut Leave Big Ulcer.