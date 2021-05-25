© Instagram / movies land





2021 Oscar nominations by film: ‘Mank’ leads with 10 bids, 6 movies land 6 apiece and Josh Hutcherson Reflects on His ‘Hunger Games’ Journey As the Movies Land on Streaming





Josh Hutcherson Reflects on His ‘Hunger Games’ Journey As the Movies Land on Streaming and 2021 Oscar nominations by film: ‘Mank’ leads with 10 bids, 6 movies land 6 apiece





Last News:

Biden and Putin summit expected to take place next month in Switzerland.

George Floyd’s family and attorney Ben Crump reflect on his life, legacy one year after his death.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive on the Scottish Island Of Orkney for the First Time.

TurnCap Funds Four Transactions and Deploys $80 Million in Capital in its First Round of Closings.

Easement will preserve scenic Mono County valley.

Unsafe speeds and drugs possible factors in fatal crash.

Elixirgen Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First and Second Participants in its COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial at Fujita Health University.

Reynolds signs law to change the way hit-and-run crimes are prosecuted.

Oramed Issues Letter to Shareholders with Updates on Oral Insulin and COVID-19 Vaccine.

The customer is always right and will steer $2.2 trillion to these hospitality stocks, says Jefferies.

Zendrive, DSG and MiWay Usher in a New Era of Behavior-Based Motor Insurance with MiWay.

Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and IDP Foundation Support Public School Teacher Training in Ghana in Partnership with Sesame Workshop.