© Instagram / lego movie





Anticipation builds for May 27 grand opening of THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD at LEGOLAND California Resort and Everything is Awesome: The LEGO Movie as Metaphor for FutureStructure





Everything is Awesome: The LEGO Movie as Metaphor for FutureStructure and Anticipation builds for May 27 grand opening of THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD at LEGOLAND California Resort





Last News:

Duke's Mayo Classic to feature HBCU matchup in 2022 and 2027.

George Floyd's family attends rally and march in Minneapolis one year after his death.

Law firm fires woman filmed climbing into spider monkey exhibit at El Paso Zoo.

Doc's Morning Line: Moments of love have come out of heartbreak.

Rising Demand for Thin and Skin-Friendly Baby Diapers Drives the Baby Diaper Market Sales: Future Market Insights Study.

Memorial Day holiday travel: Worst days and times to hit the road.

Gov. Ricketts vetoes OPS pension bill and expanded food, heating aid for Nebraskans.

Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater battle for Denver Broncos quarterback starter place.

Cadence Collaboration With Arm Enables Customers to Successfully Tape out Next-Generation Arm Mobile Designs.

Dodgers vs. Astros live stream: How to watch the FS1 game via live online stream.

Coronavirus infections and hospital cases at lowest level since October.