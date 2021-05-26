© Instagram / Melania Trump





Donald and Melania Trump tell area second grader to 'never, ever give up' and You Won’t Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Melania Trump Now–Is He Serious??





Donald and Melania Trump tell area second grader to 'never, ever give up' and You Won’t Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Melania Trump Now–Is He Serious??





Last News:

You Won’t Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Melania Trump Now–Is He Serious?? and Donald and Melania Trump tell area second grader to 'never, ever give up'

Scammers' new approach to get you: US Customs and Border Patrol.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment discusses future of stadium, arena projects with NYS, Erie County.

Mayoral Hopeful Eric Adams Makes the Case for Himself—And Against Andrew Yang.

Blue Devils Prepare for NCAA East Regional.

Wayne Gretzky steps down as Edmonton Oilers vice chairman; TNT analyst role next, sources say.

Ireland urges Israel to end 'de facto annexation' of Palestinian land.

SKY 4 VIDEO: Firefighters on scene of fire at Pro Bike and Run store in Monroeville.

Discovery And WarnerMedia: A New Streaming Powerhouse At An Attractive Valuation.

Phoenix Point's Festering Skies DLC and free Behemoth update are out now.

Bills to restrict abortion, expand gun rights start in House.

Line coach Brent Key shows loyalty to Georgia Tech in new contract.

Florida’s New Pro-Disney, Anti-Facebook and Twitter Law.