© Instagram / cinematography





F9's Behind The Scenes Video Shows Some Badass Cinematography and CineMPC: An algorithm to enable autonomous drone-based cinematography





F9's Behind The Scenes Video Shows Some Badass Cinematography and CineMPC: An algorithm to enable autonomous drone-based cinematography





Last News:

CineMPC: An algorithm to enable autonomous drone-based cinematography and F9's Behind The Scenes Video Shows Some Badass Cinematography

Skipping high school (and college) for new pro basketball league is a win-win for everybody.

Impeachment witness Gordon Sondland is suing Mike Pompeo and US for $1.8 million.

Coroner: Three dead in double homicide and suicide in McDonald, Washington County.

Downtown Meriden welcomes new ice cream and sandwich shop.

Tenille Arts is feeling «open and vulnerable» as she preps new album – Deltaplex News.

Income Tax Plan: Pay Where You Work – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio.

GOP legislators ask Holcomb to block IU's vaccine requirement.

Homeland Security secretary in Miami to hear 'hopes and aspirations' of Haitian-Americans.

Julio Jones might be leaving the NFC South, and Bucs fans are thrilled.

Let Buyer Activity – Not Titles and Outdated Personas – Determine Who to Engage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to make their romance public as they appear together at Miami gym.