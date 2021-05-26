Where the Ugly Betty cast is now – Tragic suicide, death threats and Olympics glory and America Ferrera Celebrates Baby Shower With Ugly Betty Cast Members
By: Margaret Wilson
2021-05-26 02:37:18
America Ferrera Celebrates Baby Shower With Ugly Betty Cast Members and Where the Ugly Betty cast is now – Tragic suicide, death threats and Olympics glory
San Diego City Council approves new electric and gas franchise agreement with SDG&E.
Jessica Cruz, Midnighter, Connor Kent, and more headline DC's August crop of five Annuals.
East Lansing bar where Whitmer violated COVID-19 protocols won't be fined or cited.
A Leafs playoff run lifts the hearts of the pandemic-weary and the homesick.
Houston Weather: The flooding threat has ended...less rain ahead.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill on care for infants after attempted abortions.
Coronavirus Australia live update: Victoria records five new Covid cases as MCG and regional shops added to exposure sites.
Greenland Minerals fails community test over controversial rare earths and uranium mine plan.
COVID-19: Ottawa preparing to deploy health workers, military and Red Cross to help in Manitoba.
Tune in tonight for ABC's 'After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special'.
Big-time debut: Alek Manoah to start for Blue Jays vs Yanks.
UK foreign secretary visits Israel and Palestinian territories.