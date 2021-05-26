© Instagram / fantasy movies





The 25 Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix, According to Critics and 40 Best Fantasy Movies of All Time: From Ghibli to Lord of the Rings





40 Best Fantasy Movies of All Time: From Ghibli to Lord of the Rings and The 25 Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix, According to Critics





Last News:

Charles Cassell, architect and early advocate of D.C. statehood, dies at 96.

Longtime KU and College Athletics Administrator Larry Keating Passes Away.

Bike lanes, green space and building character: See Greenville's West End small area plan.

Line up flats before heading to Britain, leaving Hongkongers told.

New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard leaves rehab start after one inning because of sore elbow.

Guest Column: Important Truths About Israel vs. Hamas — Detroit Jewish News.

Taranaki composting site's 'rotten eggs' smell leaves nearby residents gasping for air.

Cleveland pitcher Plesac breaks thumb removing shirt, put on 10-day IL.

As Aaron Rodgers stays away, Packers focus on ‘the guys that are here’ — including Jordan Love.

Automakers increasingly turning to turbocharging on new models for fuel economy, performance.

North Texans Reflect On Murder Of George Floyd 1 Year Later.

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle On Highway In Grapevine.