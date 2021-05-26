© Instagram / best animated movies





13 best animated movies for adults to watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO and more and The Best Animated Movies of 2020, According to Rotten Tomatoes





The Best Animated Movies of 2020, According to Rotten Tomatoes and 13 best animated movies for adults to watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO and more





Last News:

Eric Adams leads, Garcia and Morales surging in NYC mayor’s race: new poll.

Rachel Bilson Apologizes to The O.C. Co-Star and Director Tate Donovan for Past 'A—hole' Behavior.

Health and job fair brings resources to Rise Risley campus.

Research roundup: Recent grants and publications for Emory faculty and staff.

Paani raises over $900,000 for clean water and food relief in Pakistan.

A-League and W-League land bold new broadcaster in massive deal with Channel 10 and Paramount+.

Fort Worth ISD makes masks optional for fully vaccinated staff, students 12 and up starting Wednesday.

Nets vs. Celtics Game 2: Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes.

Football Index mailbag: How did it make money.

COVID-19: Virtual production and 5G delivery.

Turnover, Hiring Challenges Also Affect Government Jobs.