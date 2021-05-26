James Gunn Won’t Reveal Other DC Movies He Considered Directing and This Villain Should Be The ‘Thanos’ Of Future DC Movies
© Instagram / dc movies

James Gunn Won’t Reveal Other DC Movies He Considered Directing and This Villain Should Be The ‘Thanos’ Of Future DC Movies


By: Emma Williams
2021-05-26 09:07:18

This Villain Should Be The ‘Thanos’ Of Future DC Movies and James Gunn Won’t Reveal Other DC Movies He Considered Directing


Last News:

Future kindergarteners attend drive-by teacher meet and greet.

Team of U of M, tribal and rural counties public health receives award for opioid prevention work.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Resource and Reserve Update at the Blanket Mine.

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines: Live updates.

Colorado Springs meat smoker and celebrity barbecue expert give scoop for perfect brisket.

Weeds: A family resemblance.

Top two seeded twosomes lose in quarters at U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Chambers Bay.

Chicken, Fish and Music June 18 at IHM.

Lakers bounce back, top Suns 109-102 to even playoff series.

Evan Longoria leads Giants to shutout win over Diamondbacks.

RESPECT Peer Education Program Now Accepting Applications for 2021-22.

  TOP