© Instagram / friends movie





Adam Sandler really wants Jennifer Aniston to make a Friends movie and Friends movie: Co-creator Marta Kauffman reveals why it will never happen





Friends movie: Co-creator Marta Kauffman reveals why it will never happen and Adam Sandler really wants Jennifer Aniston to make a Friends movie

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

The history of W.K. Kellogg in Dunedin and his ‘mansion’.

Military qualified connectors.

Astros fans know their team cheated, and they’re ready to move on.

Supporting US Rep. Liz Cheney and democracy.

Softball: Scoreboard and results for May 26.

CarLotz Provides Update on Profit-Sharing Sourcing Partner.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy and warm weather continues, possible isolated showers.

Global Smart Watch Market Report (2021 to 2030).

ZW Data Action Technologies Authorized as an Advertising Service Provider for KOLs and Ecommerce for Tencent.

Miami Cancer Institute Achieves 'Summit' With Experts Who Share Advances in Treating Hematologic Malignancies.

Columbus students try to help NASA by building and launching their own satellite.

Kate Middleton and Prince William reminisce in St Andrews.