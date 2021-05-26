© Instagram / italian job





What’s Next for ‘Army of the Dead’: ‘Italian Job’-Esque Prequel, an Anime Series, and Maybe a Sequel and Menck picks up Italian job from Van Oord





Menck picks up Italian job from Van Oord and What’s Next for ‘Army of the Dead’: ‘Italian Job’-Esque Prequel, an Anime Series, and Maybe a Sequel

NOW: Our Youtube Channel Subscribe





Last News:

Eastern Massachusetts high school scores and highlights from Tuesday.

Doncic and Mavs beat Clippers 127-121, take 2-0 series lead.

Sperl, 93, born in Jackson in 1928.

Unity Day: YunRo's 'Street Life' an anthem against Montgomery gun violence.

Amelco and NetEnt agree game content partnership across regulated US states.

Manchester United fans attacked ahead of Europa League final in Gdansk.

Global shares advance as investors await US growth data.

Exclusive Interaction with Sumit Mehra, Co-founder and CTO, Tredence.

Man jailed for 13 years for 'appalling' rape and child abuse.

Chelsea news and transfers live: Ousmane Dembele decision, Abramovich key to Kingsley Coman deal.

NFL rumors: Ex-Giants offensive lineman retires.

Right-wingers keep trying to boycott products they hate — and keep failing.